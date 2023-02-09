Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NYSE:MC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,110. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

