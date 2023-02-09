Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 684,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

