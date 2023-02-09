Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $285.59 million and approximately $45.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00086167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00064900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024622 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 561,604,478 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

