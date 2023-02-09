Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.41 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00083178 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062672 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010548 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004060 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001809 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377,359 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.