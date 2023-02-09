Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $9.67 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $9.67 or 0.00042979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and $9.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,662,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,200,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

