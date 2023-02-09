Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Trading Up 6.1%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 169,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 46,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

