MVL Market Cap Reaches $98.78 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. MVL has a market capitalization of $98.78 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

