Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NBR traded up $11.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 260,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.78.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
