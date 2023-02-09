Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR traded up $11.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 260,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.