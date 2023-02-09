NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NCR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in NCR by 100.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in NCR by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

