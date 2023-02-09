NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.50 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00010301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $281.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00061944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023179 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,941,286 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,941,286 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.50346912 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $478,568,178.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

