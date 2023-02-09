Needham & Company LLC Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $36.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of FORM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FormFactor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

