Needham & Company LLC Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $36.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
FormFactor Stock Performance
Shares of FORM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FormFactor (FORM)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.