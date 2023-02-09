Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.86 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $140.13 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,115,439,264 coins and its circulating supply is 39,601,681,856 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
