Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.86 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $140.13 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,115,439,264 coins and its circulating supply is 39,601,681,856 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

