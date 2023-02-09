New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.74 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 1,056,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,730. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,813 shares of company stock valued at $36,283,608. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

