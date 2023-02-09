Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

