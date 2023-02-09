NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.09. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 58,578 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 648.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.