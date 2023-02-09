NSUR COIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 18% against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $16,252.80 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

