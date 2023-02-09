nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 982,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 158,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

