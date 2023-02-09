NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $321.30 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $48.73 or 0.00222980 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $321.30 million and $81,376.38 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020818 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.18857437 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,444.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.