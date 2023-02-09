O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 47,452 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 1,944,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,771,602. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

