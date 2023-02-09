O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.62. 231,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,844. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

