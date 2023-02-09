O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 43,314 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.25 on Thursday, hitting $371.10. The company had a trading volume of 207,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,198. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.81.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.