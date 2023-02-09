O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,763,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

