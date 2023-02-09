Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 5,402.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

