OKC Token Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for about $29.36 or 0.00134083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

