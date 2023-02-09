Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.94 million-$200.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 235,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,962. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $96.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

