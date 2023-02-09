Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 234,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,955. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

