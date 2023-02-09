Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.15 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $70.15 million and approximately $656,670.68 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

