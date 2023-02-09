Orbs Market Cap Reaches $97.92 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00441684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.81 or 0.29257929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00447236 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.