Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.81 million and $4.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00046251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00222349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09689641 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,028,321.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

