Orchid Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $67.87 million and $3.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00226973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

