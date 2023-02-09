Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,845 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,898 shares of company stock valued at $61,457,218. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

