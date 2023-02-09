Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.20 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.