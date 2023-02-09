Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

