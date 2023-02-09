Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 467,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 446,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 131,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.