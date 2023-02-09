Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VLUE stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88.

