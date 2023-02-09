Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Stock Price Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Orla Mining

In related news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$532,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($475,675.38). In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total transaction of C$593,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,067.40. Also, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -104,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($475,675.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,377.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.