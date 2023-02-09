Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Stock Price Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
Featured Stories
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.