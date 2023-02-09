Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 1.1%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

