Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $211.61

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.61 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 202.35 ($2.43). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 25,942 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.27 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

