Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $211.61

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.61 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 202.35 ($2.43). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 25,942 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
Palace Capital Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.27 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Palace Capital Announces Dividend
Palace Capital Company Profile
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.