Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $877.48 million and $1.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002773 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
