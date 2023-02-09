Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 4,033 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 2,044,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

