Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 4,033 Shares

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 2,044,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.