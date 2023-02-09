Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 4,033 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 2,044,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,316. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
