Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 1,518,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

