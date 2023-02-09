PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

