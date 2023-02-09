PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.
