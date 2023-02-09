PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 1,266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

