Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.37 EPS.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,630,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.