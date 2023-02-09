Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 325,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,835. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

