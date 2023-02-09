Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.34 million and approximately $94,927.95 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00196114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00075630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.