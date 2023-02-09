PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $128.72 million and $24.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

