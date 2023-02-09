Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

