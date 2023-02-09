Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.51 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005833 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $11.51 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00443672 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.71 or 0.29389648 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00424107 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
