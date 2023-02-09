Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POST. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

POST stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,743. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

