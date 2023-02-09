Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POST. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,743. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

